Rahul Gandhi slams 'geniuses at Niti Aayog' for predicting no COVID-19 cases after May 16

Earlier, V.K. Paul, NITI Aayog member and head of a key government empowered committee on medical management, had presented a study which predicted that new COVID-19 cases would cease by May 16. He had also said that that the lockdown had slowed the rate of transmission and increased the doubling time to about 10 days.

However, the COVID-19 cases in the country keep rising every day. The cases crossed the 80,000 mark on Friday and the death toll is 2,657.

Congress Party also targetted the NITI Aayog on Twitter. They wrote, "Somewhere between the Planning Commission and NITI Aayog, we understood the importance of competence."