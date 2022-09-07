Rahul Gandhi should do 'Congress Jodo Yatra' instead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale | ANI

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the Congress leader should undertake a journey to unite his party instead.

"I think that instead of doing the Bharat Jodi Yatra, Rahul Gandhi ji should do a 'Congress Jodo Yatra'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to connect the country. I think Rahul Gandhi is travelling to break the government not to unite the country," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told news agency ANI.

The RPI(A) leader said that no matter how hard Rahul Gandhi try, the Congress will not come to power in 2024 general elections.

"Congress Party is taking out a rally to create controversy in the country, that's why his Yatra is not a Bharat Jodo Yatra but that is Bharat Todo Yatra. That's why I think that no matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tries, Narendra Modi will benefit and Congress will not return to power in 2024," the Union minister said.

Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. | Twitter Image