Rahul Gandhi shares emotional picture with mother Sonia, says: 'Sharing love I received from her'

Rahul Gandhi shared a picture with Sonia Gandhi. | Rahul Gandhi's Twitter

As former Congress President Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi today, Rahul Gandhi shared an emotional picture of their meeting. The Yatra, which kickstarted from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, has completed 100 days and has covered over 3,000 kilometers.

The Wayanad MP, sharing the picture on Twitter, wrote: "The love that I got from her, I am sharing the same with the country."

Thousands join Yatra in Delhi

A sea of people could be seen joining Rahul Gandhi as his foot march entered national capital this morning. The foot march crossed into Delhi from Haryana after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am. The Yatra's flag transfer ceremony took place near Badarpur metro station.

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Hassan also joined the Yatra in its afternoon leg.

Rahul Gandhi sticks to his "love shop" narrative

"Some people are spreading hatred but the common man of the country is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I've said to people of RSS-BJP that we're here to open the shop of love in your 'bazaar' of hatred," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said soon after reaching Delhi.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 pm. The Yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.