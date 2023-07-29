Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Country Divided Into Two Classes, Gap Widening Between Rich and Poor’

Rahul Gandhi | FPJ

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for filling the widening gap between the rich and the poor and wipe these tears. In a tweet, he said the country is being divided into two classes.

On one hand, there are powerful people who have protection of power, on whose instructions the policies of the country are being made. And on the other side is the common Indian, from whose reach even basic things like vegetables are going away.

ADANI & YOU: In another tweet, the Congress said Adani's wealth shot up 183 times from Rs 6560 crore in 2014 to 12 lakh crore. Forget about your wealth, tell us your salary. If it were Rs 20,000 per month in 2014, it should have multiplied to Rs 37 lakh per month ta Adani rate. Did it double or rather went down?

