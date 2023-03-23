Rahul Gandhi reacts to conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case: 'Truth is my God'

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was found guilty by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced the Congress leader to two years in prison over his 'Modi surname' jibe.

Rahul however, got bail soon after the conviction and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.

Rahul then took to social media to give a subtle reply to the Court order. He put out his first reaction in the case by quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence is the means to get it," Rahul tweeted.

What is the 2019 defamation case?

The defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for targetting PM Narendra Modi over his last name which he shares with fugutive businessmen Nirav and Lalit Modi.

Rahul faced the lawsuit for his alleged remark "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark.

Gandhi had made the remark while addressing a rally in Kolar, Karnataka ahead of the 2019 General Assembly polls.