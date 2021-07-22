Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress MPs protest against farm laws on Parliament premises

Delhi Police permitted farmers to hold the demonstration at Jantar Mantar after they took an undertaking from them that the farmers would not march towards Parliament which is currently in session.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties.