Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 365 per day wage to Assam's tea workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised to raise daily wage of Assam's tea workers to Rs 365 from the current Rs 167 per day.

In his public rally ahead of the Assam elections, Gandhi said, "Assam's tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat get tea gardens. We promise to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage. Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat's traders".

The Congress MP held the rally in Assam's Sivasagar ahead of the assembly elections due in March-April.

Rahul and other Congress leaders wore a "gamcha" with "No CAA" printed on it. He further accused BJP and RSS of dividing Assam, while his party would protect every principle of the Assam Accord and will never implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted to power in the state.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, the Union home minister and "businessmen close to them", Gandhi said, "I have devised a new slogan for Assam -- Hum do, humare do; Assam ke liye humare aur do, aur sab kuch loot lo."