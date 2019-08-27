Rahul Gandhi playing politics over my invitation: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

"When Rahul Gandhi played such kind of politics with my invitation, I withdrew my invitation. And it was now a prerogative of the administration to decide whether Rahul Gandhi should visit Kashmir or not," he said. Malik said the administration had made it clear beforehand that at a time when they were making efforts to maintain peace in the Valley, no politician should come to "make a breach", rather "help in maintaining peace".

He said Rahul Gandhi should understand that the visit would have created problems for people. "Rahul Gandhi tried to create obstacles in the peace process. When he was not allowed to do so, Rahul on his return to New Delhi made false statements about the situation in Kashmir," Malik said.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that such statements made by him are being used by Pakistan against India. He should understand that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fragile and it is the issue of national interest. His statements harm the national interest," he added. Malik said he wanted to urge Gandhi that he should keep national interest on top, rather than using the sensitive issue for his "cheap politics".