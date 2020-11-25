Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to 'guru' Tarun Gogoi in Guwahati, meets family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tributes to the mortal remains of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in Guwahati on Wednesday and called the grand old party veteran his guru.

He said Gogoi's demise is a personal loss for him.

After arriving in Guwahati on a special flight from Goa, Gandhi straightaway reached Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, where the three-time chief minister's body has been kept for the public to pay their last respect.

He offered floral tributes to Gogoi's mortal remains in the presence of the veteran Congress leader's parliamentarian son Gaurav. Later he met, he met Gogoi's wife Dolly at their residence.