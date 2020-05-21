Rahul Gandhi pays homage to his father Rajiv Gandhi, says proud to be the son of a true patriot

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that he is proud to be the son of a true patriot. "I am proud to be the son of a true patriot, liberal and a benevolent father. As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji had pushed India on the path of progress. He took many important steps to empower the country with his forward-looking vision. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute him with affection and gratitude," he tweeted.
Even, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Narendra Modi wrote: "On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi."
Rajiv Gandhi at the age of 40 became the youngest Prime Minister of the country. He took over as the sixth Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984.
Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.
