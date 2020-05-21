Rahul Gandhi pays homage to his father Rajiv Gandhi, says proud to be the son of a true patriot

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that he is proud to be the son of a true patriot. "I am proud to be the son of a true patriot, liberal and a benevolent father. As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji had pushed India on the path of progress. He took many important steps to empower the country with his forward-looking vision. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute him with affection and gratitude," he tweeted.