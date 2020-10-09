'Problem is he doesn't understand': Rahul mocks PM Modi for claiming one can get oxygen from wind turbines

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suggesting that wind turbines can be used to produce drinking water and separate oxygen from the air.

Sharing a video clip of Modi's interaction with Vestas CEO Henrik Anderson, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “The real danger to India isn’t that our PM doesn’t understand. It’s the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him.”

The Prime Minister spoke to Anderson on a host of issues related to the wind energy sector. In his interaction, Modi suggested that wind turbines can be used to produce drinking water by using moisture in the air. He also asked Vestas CEO of scientists can look into seprating oxygen from the air using the wind turbines.

Watch the clip tweeted by Rahul Gandhi here: