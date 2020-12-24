Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind over farm laws, present 2 crore signatures from farmers

"'We three people went to the president, but took the voice of farmers to the president, by taking 2 crore signatures of farmers," he said, adding that "the farmers are in pain and are also dying, the prime minister will have to listen to them." If the prime minister does not take these laws back, the country will suffer, he claimed.

"Anyone trying to take power from Modi will be dubbed as anti-national," he alleged.

Gandhi further alleged that only three-four people are running the system and said the party is fighting this.

"It is an assault on the idea of India. The government is stopping our MPs from moving out of our office...There is no democracy in India, it is only in imagination, not in reality," he charged.

Earlier Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the government is committing a sin by name-calling the protesting farmers.

"It is a sin to brand farmers as anti-nationals. If government is terming farmers protest as sedition, it is a sin. The government is committing a sin by calling names to farmers," she said.

"The Government is arrogant, is doing only own politics and has no respect for farmers or the jawans, who are the sons of farmers," she charged.

She also alleged that anyone speaking against this government is name-called and dubbed as anti-nationals.