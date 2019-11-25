Rahul Gandhi makes appearance in Lok Sabha, says he has no question since 'democracy has been murdered'

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha said democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra.

He made these remarks during Question Hour when Speaker Om Birla told him to ask a supplementary. "There is no question of asking question (in Question Hour) today. Democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra," he said. Government formation in Maharashtra has come under the Supreme Court's scrutiny with the Centre being asked to produce before the court letters of the Governor inviting Fadnavis as well as the communication of the BJP leader staking his claim.