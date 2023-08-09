Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress MP's Screentime While Speaking On Manipur Violence Questioned On Social Media

Rahul Gandhi’s screentime while giving his first speech in the Lok Sabha since being reinstated as the Wayanad MP has come under scanner. X (formerly Twitter) users on Wednesday shared posts stating that the camera focused at the Speaker Om Birla for majority of the time during Gandhi’s speech on the Manipur violence.
The no-confidence debate saw Gandhi pan the Modi government. He also spoke about Manipur and alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of listening to only Union Home Minister Amit Shah and businessman Gautam Adani.
Screentime of Gandhi and Irani compared
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that Gandhi’s screentime during the 37-minute speech was less than 40 per cent.
Vijay Kumar Dokania, national co-ordinator of Congress’ social media department, posted a video comparison of the screentime given to Gandhi and union minister Smriti Irani during their speeches. While the camera was continuously focused on Irani when she spoke, it focused on Birlad for the majority of Gandhi’s speech. Tagging Birla in the tweet, Dokania asked, “Do you have an answer for this deliberate mischief?”
Other users too questioned why Gandhi received the less screentime.
