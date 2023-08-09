Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress MP's Screentime While Speaking On Manipur Violence Questioned On Social Media

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla |

Rahul Gandhi’s screentime while giving his first speech in the Lok Sabha since being reinstated as the Wayanad MP has come under scanner. X (formerly Twitter) users on Wednesday shared posts stating that the camera focused at the Speaker Om Birla for majority of the time during Gandhi’s speech on the Manipur violence.

The no-confidence debate saw Gandhi pan the Modi government. He also spoke about Manipur and alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of listening to only Union Home Minister Amit Shah and businessman Gautam Adani.

Screentime of Gandhi and Irani compared

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that Gandhi’s screentime during the 37-minute speech was less than 40 per cent.

In his first speech after coming back from the unjustified disqualification, @RahulGandhi spoke from 12:09pm to 12:46pm i.e. 37 minutes during the No-Confidence Motion.



Out of which the Sansad TV camera showed him for ONLY 14 mins 37 seconds. That’s less than 40% screen time!… pic.twitter.com/r8AHVHdNGv — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 9, 2023

Vijay Kumar Dokania, national co-ordinator of Congress’ social media department, posted a video comparison of the screentime given to Gandhi and union minister Smriti Irani during their speeches. While the camera was continuously focused on Irani when she spoke, it focused on Birlad for the majority of Gandhi’s speech. Tagging Birla in the tweet, Dokania asked, “Do you have an answer for this deliberate mischief?”

Fast forwarded footage combination of The Parliament speeches of Sh @RahulGandhi and @smritiirani



While Smriti Was speaking, The Camera was continuously focusing on her but while Rahul Gandhi was speaking the camera was on the speaker for 90% of the time.

See the difference..… pic.twitter.com/kBsfEUg5RD — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) August 9, 2023

Other users too questioned why Gandhi received the less screentime.

While Rahul Gandhi was speaking on Manipur, the camera was focusing on the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla.



But when suddenly Kiran Rijiju stood up camera went on him.#NoConfidenceMotion #ManipurViolence #RahulGandhiMP #Rahul_is_Back pic.twitter.com/ywSc4takPq — Liz/Barsha (@debunk_misinfos) August 9, 2023

संसद टीवी का हॉल देखो जैसे ही राहुल गांधी मणिपुर पर बोलने लगे ये लोग स्पीकर को दिखा रहे है जब की बोल राहुल रहा है pic.twitter.com/8ameuUM967 — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@GarryWalia_) August 9, 2023

#RahulGandhi spoke for 15 minutes on the Manipur issue



Camera on Rahul Gandhi in those 15 Minutes : 4 Minutes



Camera on Speaker and Ruling party members : 11 Minutes



Unprecedented control of government machineries , even cameras have been hi- jacked. 🤣#NoConfidenceMotion — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 9, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)