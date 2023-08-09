 Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress MP's Screentime While Speaking On Manipur Violence Questioned On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress MP's Screentime While Speaking On Manipur Violence Questioned On Social Media

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress MP's Screentime While Speaking On Manipur Violence Questioned On Social Media

Social media users questioned why was the camera focused on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla |

Rahul Gandhi’s screentime while giving his first speech in the Lok Sabha since being reinstated as the Wayanad MP has come under scanner. X (formerly Twitter) users on Wednesday shared posts stating that the camera focused at the Speaker Om Birla for majority of the time during Gandhi’s speech on the Manipur violence.

The no-confidence debate saw Gandhi pan the Modi government. He also spoke about Manipur and alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of listening to only Union Home Minister Amit Shah and businessman Gautam Adani.

Screentime of Gandhi and Irani compared

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that Gandhi’s screentime during the 37-minute speech was less than 40 per cent.

Vijay Kumar Dokania, national co-ordinator of Congress’ social media department, posted a video comparison of the screentime given to Gandhi and union minister Smriti Irani during their speeches. While the camera was continuously focused on Irani when she spoke, it focused on Birlad for the majority of Gandhi’s speech. Tagging Birla in the tweet, Dokania asked, “Do you have an answer for this deliberate mischief?”

Other users too questioned why Gandhi received the less screentime.

Read Also
From Bharat Mata Murdered In Manipur To Comparing PM With Raavan: Top 10 Quotes Of Rahul Gandhi...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Schoolgirl Collapses While Singing National Anthem In Chamarajanagar, Dies Before...

Karnataka: Schoolgirl Collapses While Singing National Anthem In Chamarajanagar, Dies Before...

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress MP's Screentime While Speaking On Manipur Violence...

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress MP's Screentime While Speaking On Manipur Violence...

Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Rename The State As ‘Keralam’

Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Rename The State As ‘Keralam’

BJP Shares 'Serial Offender' Rahul Gandhi's 'Flying Kiss' Video; 'Clearly Shows It Wasn't Directed...

BJP Shares 'Serial Offender' Rahul Gandhi's 'Flying Kiss' Video; 'Clearly Shows It Wasn't Directed...

UP News: ‘Free Ultrasound Testing For Pregnant Women’, Announces Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

UP News: ‘Free Ultrasound Testing For Pregnant Women’, Announces Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak