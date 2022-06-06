e-Paper Get App

Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Moosewala's family in Punjab on Tuesday

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend.

Monday, June 06, 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on June 7 to meet the family of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last week, party sources said on Monday.

Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Gandhi will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Congress leadership. Party leaders from Punjab will accompany Gandhi, the sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

