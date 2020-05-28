Rahul Gandhi is weakening Coronavirus fight, says Union Law and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union Law and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday lashed out at Congres leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies and trying to weaken the country’s resolve to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, he alleged Rahul is misleading the nation by resorting to falsehood. He said, “Rahul Gandhi is trying to weaken the resolve of the country by spreading negativity, working against the nation in times of crisis and spreading false facts and false news.”

He said the Congress leader had earlier said lockdown is not a solution against COVID-19, but on the contrary, the Congress’s own governments in Punjab and Rajasthan imposed lockdowns and Maharashtra also extended it till May 31.

He said Rahul levelled false allegations against the NDA government fares are being charged from the migrant workers on Shramik trains. Prasad said, many times, the government has clarified no fare is being charged from the migrant workers as 85% is being borne by the Ministry of Railways and 15% by the states.

He regretted instead of supporting the government in this crisis, Rahul has turned a blind eye to the PM successfully uniting the country through lockdown that resulted in India reporting less deaths due to corona virus in comparison to the other developed countries.

Prasad said Rahul also alleged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has created a mess in the purchase and for the first time ICMR had to explain it has not made any such purchase since no payments were made for the supplies and refused payments for the faulty equipment.

About a question, he said over 11 crore people have downloaded Arogya Setu App and it is completely safe in the case of privacy.

###