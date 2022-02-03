Rahul Gandhi is a confused, mindless leader, says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Parliament on Wednesday has drawn huge flak from the ruling BJP leaders.

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's address in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Wednesday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi called Wayanad MP a "confused, mindless leader" who needs lessons in history.

"Rahul Gandhi is a confused, mindless leader. He said that India is not a country. He said China's vision is very clear. Have you come here to support China? Tibet problem is because of Congress only," Pralhad Joshi told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Rahul Gandhi called PM Modi 'King'. I want to say that he is getting the opportunity to speak as Congress leader because of the Gandhi family but PM Modi has won people's hearts and is a democratically elected leader," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi added.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal said, "It is a religious matter of an individual, as many of us do puja at home and don't allow shoes at home."

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the central government for the faulty domestic policies as well as a flawed foreign policy that brought Pakistan and China together.

Gandhi, in his speech, alleged that the present dispensation has defied the strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping China and Pakistan separate and has brought both countries together.

"The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan & China separate...You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," Gandhi said inside the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, "narrated an incident" about Amit Shah alleging that when a delegation from Manipur went to meet Shah, "they were told to remove their shoes, whereas Amit Shah himself was wearing slippers".

The Congress leader, demanding an apology from Shah, has asserted that the Home Minister has "insulted people of Manipur".

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:14 AM IST