Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Youth In Leh During Ladakh Visit

Rahul Gandhi in Leh | PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday interacted with youth at an event in Leh during his two-day visit to Ladakh. While addressing the event Rahul Gandhi said that "India got freedom in 1947 and consolidation of freedom in India is constitutional. The Constitution is a move... The way you put Constitution into action is by setting up institutions that support the vision of the Constitution. The Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, force all these elements... Now what RSS is doing is it is placing its own people in key pots of institutional structure."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is Rahul's first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

Gandhi also watched a football match in Leh during his visit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gandhi's Ladakh tour extended till August 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh tour has been extended till August 25, party sources said on Thursday.

According to the party sources, Rahul will celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20 at Pangong Lake.

He will also visit Kargil Memorial during his stay and will interact with the youth.

The source further said that he will also watch a football match in Leh. Rahul has been a footballer player during his college days.

He will also participate in the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25.

INC, NC join hands for Kargil council polls

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Ladakh and received a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers at the Leh airport.

Although the Congress MP visited Srinagar and Jammu twice earlier this year, he, however, did not travel to Ladakh.

In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.