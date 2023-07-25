Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi's 'East India Company' Remark Over Opposition Alliance

Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi On His 'East India Company' Remark Over Opposition Alliance |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi on his recent comments against the Opposition Alliance. Gandhi expressed his aggression towards the Prime Minister's comments and stated that the opposition will help the riot-hit Manipur state heal. He took it to his Twitter and said, "Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur."

PM Modi's Swipe At Opposition Alliance

During the BJP parliamentary party meeting today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the opposition alliance, INDIA, for being directionless and lacking purpose. He drew attention to historical entities like the East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, emphasizing that merely using the country's name would not mislead people anymore. Modi expressed confidence in his government's ability to retain power for a third term after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Modi portrayed the opposition as being in despair and resigned to remaining in opposition for a long time. He contrasted this with the prevailing optimistic and hopeful mood about India globally, likening it to a new dawn. The Prime Minister highlighted the economic progress achieved during his tenure, with India now being the fifth-largest economy and projected to become the third-largest in its third term.

Indian National Congress Was Named By An Englishman: PM Modi

Modi criticised the opposition's alliance for rallying around the name 'INDIA,' citing examples of extremist and terror organizations that had used similar names in the past. He dismissed the alliance as a collection of corrupt leaders and parties. Even the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, was named by an Englishman, A O Hume. However, Modi asserted that people have become more mature and would not be misled by such tactics.

Addressing the issue of disruptions in Parliament, Modi called on the opposition to behave responsibly and not set preconditions for discussions. He mentioned the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, urging the maintenance of strong ties with allies, highlighting the legacy of BJP stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani.

