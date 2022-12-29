'Rahul Gandhi himself broke protocols': CRPF on Congress' allegations of security lapses during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi |

New Delhi: The central paramilitary force CRPF on Thursday claimed in its counter view that Rahul Gandhi himself broke security protocol on several occasions during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

According to a report in NDTV, the statement was issued as a reply to the Congress party's charge of breaches in their party leader's security during the December 24 foot march.

KC Venugopal wrote letter to Amit Shah regarding Rahul's security

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the security arrangements were inadequate for Rahul Gandhi in Delhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

KC Venugopal in his letter dated December 28, wrote, "I invite your kind attention to significant security breaches in the Bharat Jodo Yatra As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, on December 24, 2022, the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security."

Venugopal further said that the situation was "so severe" that the Congress workers and those who had joined the Yatra had to form a perimeter around Gandhi scion. He further said that Delhi police remained "mute spectators".

"Furthermore, to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Intelligence Bureau is interrogating many people who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra,"

"Moreover, we filed an FIR on December 23, 2022 at Sohna City Police Station Haryana regarding unknown miscreants, belonging to Haryana State Intelligence, illegally entering Bharat Jodo Yatra's containers in Haryana," he wrote.

"According to Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has a Constitutional right toassemble and move freely throughout the territory of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country. The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders," he wrote in the letter.

Read his entire letter here: