Rahul Gandhi Has Defeated PM Modi...: Sanjay Raut Takes A Dig At Prime Minister Over Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Pune: Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut recently made a bold statement, claiming that the mandate received in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections represents a personal loss for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raut stated, "Rahul Gandhi has defeated PM Modi... Before forming the government he should have done self-introspection... The nation needs a leader who takes everyone along."

Regarding Hemant Soren's recent legal development, Raut criticised the judiciary, suggesting it operates under political pressure. He said, "Judiciary is working under political pressure. Central agencies are agents of the BJP... After Rahul Gandhi became the LoP and by seeing the strength of the opposition, Hemant Soren has got bail, Arvind Kejriwal will also get bail."

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "The mandate received in Lok Sabha elections 2024 is a personal loss of PM Modi...Rahul Gandhi has defeated PM Modi...Before forming the government he should have done self introspection...The nation needs a leader… pic.twitter.com/Jctuuay58x — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Jharkhand HC Grants Bail To Hemant Soren

The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief, Hemant Soren, in the alleged land scam case. Following the court's order, Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail. He had been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering, involving the forgery of official records to fraudulently acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

On March 22, a Special PMLA court had extended Soren's judicial custody until April 4, with Soren appearing via video conferencing. The Ranchi police had also issued a notice to ED officials to join the investigation after Soren filed an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. However, the Jharkhand High Court previously ordered no coercive action against ED officials after the agency filed a petition challenging Soren's FIR.

Soren alleged that the ED's actions were intended to tarnish his image and harass him for being a tribal. The ED claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and documents during their investigation, alleging that Soren had fraudulently acquired 8.5 acres of land. The investigation implicated a syndicate, including Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, in corrupt property acquisitions.