Advertisement

Twitter nearly a week after unblocked Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi's account, however Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday has demanded from the Twitter to ban his account again accusing that he lied to the country and sharing pictures of the family of a minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi.

BJP alleged that the Congress leader shared the picture for "petty political interests".

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra charged at Rahul Gandhi saying, "A few days ago, a minor girl was raped in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi did politics on this matter too and went outside the purview of the law and put the picture of the girl's parents on social media."

The BJP leader also claimed that the victim's mother herself has given a statement and said that there was no consent given from the family to make the picture public.

"Even when the girl's mother was talking to the media, she hid her identity. It is sad that Rahul Gandhi and Congress have told such a big lie to the country," he added.

Sambit Patra recalled when Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of the victim's family, Twitter acted as per its policy. Then Rahul Gandhi lied to the country that the victim's family had permitted him, he alleged.

BJP's comments have come days after Congress claimed that the victim's mother had given permission to Rahul Gandhi to share her picture on social media.

The Congress leader's Twitter account was locked temporarily earlier this month after he shared a picture of him with the victim's mother. The NCPCR in this regards had urged the social media giant to take action against Gandhi's account.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 05:51 PM IST