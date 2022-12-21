Rahul Gandhi gets shoe laces tied by ex-Union Minister at Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP says 'entitled brat'. Watch video

Rahul Gandhi was walking along with other party members when Bhanwar Jitendra Singh bent down and tied his shoe laces during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has once again stirred up a controversy after he was seen getting his shoe laces tied by former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana.

Gandhi was walking along with other party members when Bhanwar Singh spotted his untied shoe laces. He went down on one knee and solved Gandhi's problem and even got a pat on the back for his gesture.

The incident was captured on camera, the videos of which are going viral on social media.

But the whole episode didn't go down well with the BJP which immediately started slamming and trolling Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

"Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back," BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted along with the viral video.

The same post is being retweeted by other leaders of the saffron party such as Tajinder Bagga, Yogi Balaknath, Rohit Chahal, Harsh Chaturvedi, Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, among others.

Rahul Gandhi loses cool on stage

Another video of Rahul Gandhi losing his cool on stage went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Gandhi was attending a Bharat Jodo Yatra event in Rajasthan when people on stage started coming closer to him to take pictures and selfies. That is when one supporter got too close for a selfie which the Gandhi scion did not like and pushed his hand down before rushing off the stage.

The short clip of the incident was immediately noticed by the BJP and posted on social media by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the saffron party's general secretary in Andhra Pradesh.

