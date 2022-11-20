Rahul Gandhi finally coming to Gujarat, Modi taunts him for marching with Medha Patkar | Twitter

A day ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s election rallies in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pooh-poohed him and his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar will be joining the padayatra in Maharashtra.

Addressing a public meeting in Dhoraji in the Saurashtra region, Modi stated, “A Congress leader was seen taking out a padayatra with a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades; ask the Congress leaders when they come seeking your votes that you are taking out a padayatra by keeping your hand on the shoulders of those who were against the Narmada dam. Imagine the situation if the Narmada dam had not been built.”

Modi accused Patkar of defaming Gujarat, going out of her way to ensure that the World Bank stopped funding the project. “These activists held protests just to make sure that water does not reach here,” the Prime Minister said.

Rahul Gandhi will on Monday take time out of his long Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra when he takes a two-day break to address two public rallies in Surat district and Rajkot. Rajkot city in Saurashtra is close to Morbi town saw a devastating pedestrian bridge collapse on October 30, which left as many as 135 people dead.

Medha Patkar, who led a pitched agitation against the inter-state dam for more than a decade, walked along with the Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 17 in Maharashtra. The Congress party had even tweeted Rahul Gandhi speaking to her with his hand on her shoulder. The BJP immediately grabbed the opportunity and came down heavily on him.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also pounced on the party, asserting, “Congress and Rahul Gandhi have often let known their hatred towards Gujarat and Gujaratis. " Directly targeting Rahul, Patel averred, "By giving Medha Patkar a key place in his yatra, Rahul Gandhi has demonstrated that he is with those elements who deprived the Gujaratis of their water needs for decades. Gujarat will not take this lying down."

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya also said, "Medha Patkar, who spearheaded the campaign against Gujarat's ambitious Sardar Sarovar Project, did everything to stall the progress of Narmada Yojana, including blocking funds; now joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress has always been anti-Gujarat and it continues." Former chief minister Vijay Rupani also lambasted the Congress party for this.

