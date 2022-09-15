e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Rahul Gandhi doesn't have in-depth knowledge': Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu's swipe at Congress leader over China tweet

'Rahul Gandhi doesn't have in-depth knowledge': Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu's swipe at Congress leader over China tweet

"PM has given 1000 Sq Kms of territory to China without a fight," said Rahul Gandhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day after the latter alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given 1000 Sq Kms of territory to China without a fight.

After reports of disengagement with China at Ladakh, Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government for not restoring the status quo of April 2020 at Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Reacting to his statements, Arunachal Pradesh CM said, Rahul Gandhi doesn't have much knowledge of the northeast, let alone Arunachal. He further said, Gandhi raises such issues of the northeast on which he doesn't have in-depth knowledge.

What Rahul Gandhi said?

In a tweet yesterday, the Congress leader said, "China has refused to accept India's demand of restoring status quo of April 2020. PM has given 1000 Sq Kms of territory to China without a fight. Can GOI explain how this territory will be retrieved?"

The process started on September 8 after months of talks and 16 rounds of corps commander meetings. As per sources the two sides have moved back after May 2020 friction. The sources said that both sides have verified their posts at LAC by the ground commanders.

According to sources both India and China moved back their frontline troops to the rear from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi amid backlash over 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': India has many critical goals to achieve
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Rahul Gandhi doesn't have in-depth knowledge': Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu's swipe at Congress...

'Rahul Gandhi doesn't have in-depth knowledge': Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu's swipe at Congress...

Days after Arvind Kejriwal's argument with Gujarat Police, BJP gifts, 'autorickshaws' to AAP chief

Days after Arvind Kejriwal's argument with Gujarat Police, BJP gifts, 'autorickshaws' to AAP chief

NMC releases list of countries for Ukraine-returned Indian medical students to complete studies from

NMC releases list of countries for Ukraine-returned Indian medical students to complete studies from

Marathwada Liberation Day: Flag hoisting time changed to allow Maharashtra CM to attend Telangana...

Marathwada Liberation Day: Flag hoisting time changed to allow Maharashtra CM to attend Telangana...

Hijab ban: Educational institutes have power to prescribe uniforms as per rules says SC; hearing to...

Hijab ban: Educational institutes have power to prescribe uniforms as per rules says SC; hearing to...