Rahul Gandhi did not take clearance from Centre before London visit: Report | File Image

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi did not apply for the mandatory political clearance from the Centre before his recent London visit, sources told India Today.

For the unversed, all Members of Parliament (MPs) are required to obtain political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before travelling abroad.

At least three weeks before travelling, the MPs have to put the information on the website to get an approval from the MEA.

Moreover, all MPs should receive invitations from foreign governments, institutions, etc. through the MEA. And in case there is a direct invitation, it will have to be brought to the notice of the MEA to get the political approval.

Meanwhile, during an event titled 'India at 75' at Corpus Christi College at the prestigious Cambridge University on Monday evening, Gandhi spoke on a broad range of subjects from Hindu nationalism, the Gandhi family's role within the Congress party and efforts to mobilise the people of the country as he fielded questions from a largely Indian student base.

The Congress leader also alleged that there is a "systematic attack" on the institutions that allow India to speak and as the conversation is being stamped out, the "deep state" is entering those spaces and redefining the way that conversation is happening in the country.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating a vision of India that is not inclusive of all parts of the country's population, which is unfair and goes against the idea of India.

He asserted that his party's fight was against a massive concentration of wealth and a capture of institutions within the country, including its media.