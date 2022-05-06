Rahul Gandhi demands Rs 4 lakh compensation from Centre to kin of deceased who died due to coronavirus

New Delhi: Fromer Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded Rs four lakh compensation for the families who lost a member to the COVID-19 virus.

In a tweet he said, "47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt. Science doesn't LIE. Modi does. Respect families who've lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated ₹4 lakh compensation."

Almost three times as many people have died as a result of Covid-19 as the official data show, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report, the most comprehensive look at the true global toll of the pandemic so far.

There were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with Covid-19 by the end of 2021, the UN body said on Thursday. The official count of deaths directly attributable to Covid-19 and reported to WHO in that period, from January 2020 to the end of December 2021, is slightly more than 5.4 million.



The WHO's excess mortality figures reflect people who died of COVID-19 as well as those who died as an indirect result of the outbreak, including people who could not access healthcare for other conditions when systems were overwhelmed during huge waves of infection.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:57 AM IST