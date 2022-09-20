Rahul Gandhi claims China has occupied Indian land as big as New Delhi | Twitter/Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Chinese have occupied Indian land of the size of New Delhi, reported Manorama.

He was talking at Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Alappuzha district on Tuesday. It is not the first time when Rahul Gandhi has made such a claim. The former Congress president has been attacking Modi on the issue of Chinese transgressions into Indian territory and the handling of the issue by the prime minister.

Congress has been alleging that China continues to occupy Indian territory and the government has done nothing to reclaim it.

What is the status of disengagement on the border?

Armies of India and China have completed the disengagement process in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in the eastern Ladakh sector, according to government sources.

The two sides have also completed verification of each other's positions adapter pulling back troops from friction point.

The process started on September 8 after the discussions between the two sides during the 16th round of corps commander level.

Both armies were supposed to move back from their present positions towards their respective sides of the LAC and verify each others' positions after that.

The two sides have now resolved all the friction points that came up after the May 2020 aggression by the Chinese army in an attempt to alter the status quo on the LAC.

The disengagement process included the dismantling of infrastructure built by the two sides at the location where they had deployed troops and other assets.

The previous locations from where they had disengaged included the Galwan area and the two banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.