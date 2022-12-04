e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi : BJP spending crores to destroy my image, personal attacks tell me I am on right track; watch video

Rahul Gandhi : BJP spending crores to destroy my image, personal attacks tell me I am on right track; watch video

Rahul Gandhi shared a 2.15-minute video clip in which he claimed how the coverage turned from 24x7 praise in the initial years to personal attacks now.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | Youtube
Follow us on

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP of spending enormous amounts of money to destroy his image.

Sharing a YouTube video link, Rahul posted on his official Twitter handle, "Check the truth of my media image".

The the 2.15-minute video clip, which purportedly has Rahul Gandhi's voiceover and bears the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' logo, claims that the saffron party was spending a huge amount of money to defame his image.

"Media used to praise me when I first came into politics in 2004. However, since I raised two issues -- Niyamgiri and Bhatta Parsaul -- in 2008-09, the media started targeting me," Rahul is purportedly heard saying in the video.

"The moment I raised the questions on land and started to defend the rights of the poor on their land is when the whole Tamasha (drama) started," he purportedly heard saying in the video.

"We brought tribal money rules, reserved forest rules, land acquisition policy and they (Media) started writing against me," Rahul is further heard saying purportedly.

"They (BJP) have spent crores to spoil my image," said the recorded voice, believed to be Rahul's, adding, "...people think that it might hurt my image, but it does not work." Rahul purportedly added, "The more they spend on spoiling my image, the more will be my resolve. If you compete with superpowers, personal attacks are bound to be there. But such attacks tell me that I'm moving in the right direction."

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra in Agar Malwa on last day of Madhya Pradesh leg
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi : BJP spending crores to destroy my image, personal attacks tell me I am on right...

Rahul Gandhi : BJP spending crores to destroy my image, personal attacks tell me I am on right...

Billionaires in Africa, Maha tycoons follow father, feed thousands in hometown

Billionaires in Africa, Maha tycoons follow father, feed thousands in hometown

Karnataka to vaccinate 48 lakh children against Japanese Encephalitis from Dec 5

Karnataka to vaccinate 48 lakh children against Japanese Encephalitis from Dec 5

Delhi MCD polls 2022: Overall 50 pc turnout recorded till 5:30 pm, polling still on at many stations...

Delhi MCD polls 2022: Overall 50 pc turnout recorded till 5:30 pm, polling still on at many stations...

Medical studies modernised with latest tech, AI, machines

Medical studies modernised with latest tech, AI, machines