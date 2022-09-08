Rahul Gandhi begins 3,750 km yatra, stops over at school where Mahatma visited | File

A day after calling for the defence of the tricolor, which he claimed was under attack, Congress former president Rahul Gandhi launched his 3,570-kilometer Bharat Jodo Yatra from the country's southernmost tip, Kanniyakumari, on Thursday.

Incidentally, it is the same coastal town from where BJP leader Murli Manohar began his Ekta Yatra in 1991, accompanied by a young Narendra Modi, then a back-room strategist. It was also from Kanniyakumari that former Prime Minister Chandrasekhar launched his Bharat Yatra in 1983, when he was in the Janata Party.

On Thursday, the Congress scion commenced his padayatra after hoisting the national flag on the grounds of the Vivekananda Technical Institute, near the picturesque Kanniyakumari beach where thousands throng to watch the sun rise and sun set. Senior leaders attended the rally, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, veteran Tamil Nadu leader P Chidambaram, and party general secretary K C Venugopal. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, whom the Gandhi family is desirous of leading the party, joined the padayatra for a brief while in the morning.

The Congress, which insists the yatra is an apolitical exercise to unite the country, has dubbed the exercise the biggest mass mobilisation programme by the party in post-Independent India.

Rahul Gandhi and his 118 ‘Bharat Yatris’ will continue to march on for 150 days to traverse different parts of the country and reach Kashmir. The padayatra will be undertaken in two slots daily – from 7 am to 10.30 am and from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, during which a distance of about 22 to 25 kms will be covered.

On day one, the Bharat Yatris were enthused by the reception given along the route by supporters and artists who beat the traditional drums and other instruments. After the morning session, Rahul Gandhi stopped over at the SMSM Higher Secondary School in Suchindram, where Mahatma Gandhi had visited in 1937. He interacted with the students and the school headmaster.

The Congress leader also met the father of Anitha, a meritorious student who died by suicide in 2017 after her dream of entering a medical college was crushed by the introduction of the NEET. Anitha, who had scored high marks in her Class 12 and would have been eligible for an MBBS seat but for the NEET mandate, had unsuccessfully moved the Supreme Court opposing NEET.

Incidentally, on Thursday, a 19-year-old girl in Chennai died by suicide a day after the NEET results were declared. The girl’s mother told the police that she was upset over her poor performance in the competitive test.

According to Congress sources, since Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are poll-bound, Rahul Gandhi might suspend the yatra if he needs to jump into the election campaign at that time and resume it subsequently.