Rahul calls for extending a helping hand

New Delhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted that “our country needs a helping hand in these distressing times”. His message to all was: “Let’s all do our bit to save lives.”

He gave a call to join the Congress party’s campaign #SpeakUpToSaveLives and strengthen the fight against corona. In another tweet, he urged the Prime Minister to remove his pink tinted glasses in which he sees nothing except Central Vista.

He said Modi will alone then be able to see any number of bodies of the Covid-19 victims floating in the rivers in Bihar, Uttarr Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, miles of lines at hospitals and denial of right to secure life.

Ashok Chavan Cong review group head

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday night constituted a 5-member group under the chairmanship of former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan to evaluate the results of the recent Assembly polls and submit its report within 2 weeks.

The surprise inclusion in the group is that of rebel party leader Manish Tewari, a former union minister, who was part of a Group of 23 leaders who had written a strong letter to Sonia in August last year expressing concern over the downslide of the party, putting a direct blame on Rahul. Other members of the group are: Salman Khurshid, Vincent Pala and Ms Jothi Mani.

Azad heads task force: Another rebel leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former RS Opposition leader, has been given the chairmanship of a 13-member Covid-19 relief task force to coordinate the relief activities of the Congress. Azad is a former union health minister. AICC general secy Mukul Wasnik, who was in the G23, is a member. Others include Priyanka Vadra, Randeep Surjewala.