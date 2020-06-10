Rahul asks Rajnath Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?

New Delhi: A day after his “everyone knows the reality” of border situation jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. “Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh,” he asked on Twitter.
Singh had on Monday hit out at Gandhi using a couplet, which he claimed was of Mirza Ghalib and that he was presenting it in a different style. Addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers in Maharashtra, Singh said, “Mirza Ghalib ka hi sher thoda alag andaaz mein hai — ‘haath’ mein dard ho to dawa kijiye, ‘haath’ hi jab dard ho to kya kijiye..” (Mirza Galib’s couplet in a different style — when there is pain in the ‘hand’, one takes medicine, but what does one do when the 'hand' itself is a pain)."
'Hand' is the Congress party's election symbol.
The two have been engaged in war of words on Twitter since Monday evening and have been taking swipes at each other by using couplets of Ghalib. "Everyone knows the reality of the 'borders', but the thought is good to keep one's heart happy," Rahul tweeted in Hindi, tweaking a couplet of Ghalib.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also asked the defence minister to answer the question, saying denigrating party symbols of opposition is not defending India. "Denigrating Party Symbols of Opposition isn't same as 'Defending India'. Will Rajnath Singh ji answer the simple question posed by Sh Rahul Gandhi,” Surjewala asked on Twitter.
Party leader Shashi Tharoor said he hopes this hand does not break the 'lotus' as the entire focus is here and asked him instead to remove focus from the 'hand' and protect the boundaries. ('Lotus' is BJP's election symbol).
Unwell journo lost in-laws to virus: RaGa shares video
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has come to the aid of an ailing journalist who is corona positive as his mother-in-law and father-in-law both lost their lives within a week due to Covid-19. Journalist Ajay Jha posted a video of his suffering and was promptly responded by Rahul Gandhi who shared the video, saying, “For the millions of my sisters and brothers like Ajay, we share your pain. We will do everything to protect you. We will overcome this together.” Rahul instructed his party men to get in touch with Jha to provide as much help as possible. After Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, the Delhi govt sprung into action. A health ministry team and area MLA Dileep Pandey are now in touch with Jha's family. Jha in a heart breaking video said, he needs help as his wife and two daughters are also Covid positive. “My wife’s father died and two days ago, her mother also died in this house. The body was kept for a long time, but no one picked it up,” he said in the video. Jha works at a digital channel and earlier he worked with many news channels and news wire agencies.
