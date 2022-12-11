Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi reach Himachal Pradesh to attend oath taking ceremony of Sukhvinder Singh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Himachal Pradesh ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh.

"We had promised that we will get back Congress in Himachal Pradesh," said State Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh to Rahul Gandhi at Shimla, "Congratulations," he responded.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Sanjauli helipad to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu pic.twitter.com/5i5G2M9k37 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 1.30 pm on Sunday, Raj Bhavan sources told ANI.

After being chosen as the Chief Minister, the Congress leader said that he is thankful to the Congress and Gandhi family for giving him this opportunity.

Sukhu said that he is happy that despite being from an ordinary family he is going to be the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

"I am happy that I am going to be CM despite being from an ordinary family. I am thankful to the Congress party and the Gandhi family for giving me this opportunity. My mother never stopped me from being in politics. I have reached here today because of her blessings," said Sukhu.

Sukhu is a grassroots politician who has risen from the ranks and has wide organisational experience in the hill state.

A four-time MLA, Sukhu, 58, is a former chief of Congress in the state and has been part of NSUI and Youth Congress.

He was the party's state unit president from 2013 to 2019 and spoke his mind even if it was not to the liking of the party's tall leader Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister.

Sukhu has been in favour of promoting and grooming younger Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh.

Affable and approachable, Sukhu has a wide network in the hill state due to his long years in the organisation.

With Congress chief ministers over the past four decades coming from Rampur Bushahr, Congress central leadership was apparently keen to expand its choice. Pratibha Singh, wife of Virbhadra Singh, was also a strong contender for the CM post but the high command went for a leader who has been elected four times from Nadaun, a constituency in Hamirpur district.