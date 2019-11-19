Raghuwar Das, Saryu Rai call each other outsiders

Ranchi: Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghuwar Das, who filed his nomination papers from Jamshedpur East constituency on Monday morning, called his rival and former ministerial colleague Saryu Rai an outsider.

Rai is originally from Buxar in Bihar. Rai, who resigned as minister and MLA on Saturday to contest as an independent candidate against his former boss, hits back at the CM saying that Raghuwar Das also is an outsider. Das is hailing from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

In the 81 constituencies going to the polls from November 30 in five phases, Jamshedpour East has become the most important constituency as the two stalwarts of the BJP are pitted against each other.

All opposition parties, except Congress have extended their support to the candidature of Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur East, the area having major steel industries such as TISCO and TELCO. It has large number of electorate from Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal.

Raguwar, in his first press conference after the submission of papers, said development was the main agenda for him, while Saryu Rai later said corruption was the election campaign theme for him.

“I am fighting against a corrupt system, I was its part for five years, but cautioned chief minister several times. Because of my anti-corruption campaign, Lalu Prasad, Jagannath Mishra and Madhu Koda, all former chief ministers of Bihar and Jharkhand, have to go to jail on corruption charges. I do not want a fourth chief minister (obviously Raghuwar Das) in jail.”.

Rai said his proximity with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could be one of the reason for BJP denying him the ticket.