Raghuvar Prasad Singh? PM Modi fumbles his lines while paying tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently resigned from the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), succumbed to post-COVID illness at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Sunday.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar to fulfil the "last wishes" of the former union minister, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.
While paying the tribute to Singh, PM Narendra Modi fumbled and called the leader as Raghuvar Prasad Singh.
Soon after Twitterati pointed out the mistake, All India Radio Deleted the tweet which had a video of PM Modi paying tribute to Singh. However, one can check the video on PM Modi's Twitter handle.
Although the second time in his speech, PM Modi did mention his name correctly, Twitter did not miss on the opportunity to point out the mistake.
PM Modi, while paying the tribute to th leader, said a void has been created in politics of India and in Bihar due to the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.
Modi's directions to Nitish came through video conference. Paying tributes to Raghuvansh Babu, Modi said the former union minister had a development of his constituency in his mind till his death. Two days back, he wrote three letters to the chief minister from his hospital bed requesting measures for the development of Vaishali and welfare of the poor. "He was concerned over the neglect of his constituency till the end. There was a clash in his mind between the current political situation and his ideals too in his mind".
Prime Minister said he would join hands in getting the last wishes of Raghuvansh Babu fulfilled.
The three last wishes of Raghuvansh Babu, according to the three letters written on September 10 from the hospital bed were-amendment through an ordinance in the MGNREGA to allow jobs to common farmers.
The second wish of Raghuvansh Babu was to bring the alms bowl(Bhiksha Patra) of Lord Budha from Kabul Museum (Afghanistan) to Vaishali through the Archaeological Survey of India. He had informed Nitish that the then union external affairs minister, S M Krishna had informed him about it.
The third and last wish of the former MP of Vaishali was -hoisting of national tricolour on Republic Days at Vaishali Garh on January 26 every year. He urged the chief minister to visit Vaishali garh every January 26 for official Republic Day celebrations as Vaishali was the oldest Republic of the world
Raghuvansh babu (74) died at AIIMS earlier in the day. He was admitted there four days back and was on a ventilator. He had submitted his resignation from RJD from the hospital bed reminding Lalu Prasad he was with him since the formation of the party-32 years back. He was upset with the admission of his arch political rival Rama Singh into the party and was ignored by the younger generation in the organisation.
