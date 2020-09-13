Raghuvar Prasad Singh? PM Modi fumbles his lines while paying tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

PM Modi, while paying the tribute to th leader, said a void has been created in politics of India and in Bihar due to the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

Modi's directions to Nitish came through video conference. Paying tributes to Raghuvansh Babu, Modi said the former union minister had a development of his constituency in his mind till his death. Two days back, he wrote three letters to the chief minister from his hospital bed requesting measures for the development of Vaishali and welfare of the poor. "He was concerned over the neglect of his constituency till the end. There was a clash in his mind between the current political situation and his ideals too in his mind".

Prime Minister said he would join hands in getting the last wishes of Raghuvansh Babu fulfilled.

The three last wishes of Raghuvansh Babu, according to the three letters written on September 10 from the hospital bed were-amendment through an ordinance in the MGNREGA to allow jobs to common farmers.

The second wish of Raghuvansh Babu was to bring the alms bowl(Bhiksha Patra) of Lord Budha from Kabul Museum (Afghanistan) to Vaishali through the Archaeological Survey of India. He had informed Nitish that the then union external affairs minister, S M Krishna had informed him about it.