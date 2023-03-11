Raghav Chadha slams Central agencies action on Opposition leaders: 'BJP’s goal is to make India opposition-less country'

Image credit: ANI

In the light of the recent actions of Central law enforcement agencies like CBI and ED on opposition leaders, including Styender Jain, Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that its goal is to make India an “opposition-less” country.

During a press conference in Delhi, the AAP leader said, “BJP’s goal is to make India an opposition-less country. They want India to have one party, & one leader and they want to dump every politician in jail. They want India to turn into autocracy”

K Kavitha appears before Enforcement Directorate

Raghav’s comments came on a day Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Earlier today, AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is already under the ED's custody and has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged corruption in framing Delhi's new liquor policy, which was later scrapped attacked the BJP in a twitter post.

Sisodia's veiled attack on PM Modi

The senior AAP leader, in an apparent veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Sir, you can trouble me by putting me in jail. But can't break my spirits."

"The British also gave trouble to the freedom fighters, But their spirits did not break," he added.

On Friday, at the Delhi court hearing on Sisodia’s case, his lawyer slammed the ED for considering arrest as a right without going through the due process of law.

"It has become a fashion these days that the agencies take arrests as a right. It's time for the courts to come down heavily on this sense of entitlement," Sisodia's lawyer Dayan Krishna said.

