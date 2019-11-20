'Rafi shouldn't have sung bhajans then': Paresh Rawal lashes out at BHU students protesting Muslim Sanskrit Prof

Nearly two weeks after the appointment of Feroz Khan as an assistant professor in the literature department of the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan (SVDV), protestors continue to sit in dharna and demand his dismissal. Now, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has extended its support to the protests.

Students have reportedly claimed that the appointment of a Muslim teacher, especially one who is teaching Sanskrit, is a "conspiracy". They believe that the move has hurt the sentiments of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, who helped establish the university. Most recently, they threw a water bottle and a stone at the BHU vice-chancellor’s car as it passed by the protest site. Neither hit the car.

The Dean faculty of SVDV, VP Mishra, following a meeting with vice-chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar, also wrote to the students urging them to cease their agitation.

Khan in the meanwhile, said that he felt 'insulted' by the incident and added that he would have never applied for the job if the university had mentioned in the advertisement that they did not want a Muslim.