Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:14 AM IST

Rafale has landed, Rahul Gandhi yet to take off: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Union Minister in his address said that Congress indulged in self-promotion and forgot about the welfare of people and is misusing Mahatma Gandhi's surname
Agencies
New Delhi: Slamming Congress and the Gandhi family for institutionalising corruption, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday pointed out that while Rafale had landed in India Rahul Gandhi is yet to take off. Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day Gujarat state executive in Kevadia, the minister targeted the Congress leadership over defence equipment procurement and said, "Congress and Rahul Gandhi made Rafale an issue. These aircraft have now landed in India while Rahul Gandhi is yet to take off."

Referring to the recent washed out monsoon session of Parliament he said, "Opposing for sake of opposition led to interrupted Parliament session. We should devote time and energy to dealing with opposition to a limited extent if you do it in excess, the result will be Rahul Gandhi."

The Union Minister in his address said that Congress indulged in self-promotion and forgot about the welfare of people and is misusing Mahatma Gandhi's surname.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:15 AM IST
