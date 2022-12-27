Rae Bareli: UP police constables brutally beat up fellow policeman, all suspended; video goes viral

Screengrabs from the video of Rae Bareli constables beating fellow policeman. | Twitter/RajeshSahu

In a shocking video surfaced on social media platforms, several Uttar Pradesh police constables are seen beating up a fellow policeman. The reason for this attack on their colleague is not known yet. Meanwhile, the video of this incident has been doing rounds on social media, leading to questions over the discipline of the state police cadre.

Video viral on social media

Several Twitter users posted the video of the incident, in which three constables are seen hitting their colleague with police's trademark polycarbonate lathi. The constables are seen hitting the man on his legs, back, and even head with the lathis. The Man, however, stands still for a while and tells them to 'hit me more'. After a while, the man tries to attack one of the policemen hitting him, when all of them start beating him even harder with the lathis.

A user named Rajesh Sahu, posting the video on twitter, wrote: "These are not ordinary people. All are constables of UP Police. Their is deployment is in Rae Bareli district. When there was a dispute about something, they got angry with the constable. He was hit so much that he had to be admitted to the hospital. The responsibility of bringing Ramrajya in the state rests with these gentlemen."

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'All suspended, case registered against them': Rae Bareli police

Rae Bareli police, responding to the video of incident posted by one user, said all constables involved have been suspended.

"The matter is in the cognizance of the District Jail Superintendent. There was an argument/fight about something between the prison staff. All the personnel involved in the assault have been suspended. District Jail Superintendent has initiated inquiry/action in this matter. On the basis of the complaint received, a case has been registered at the police station of Kotwali Nagar. Necessary legal action will be taken," the police said in its statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)