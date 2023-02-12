Race for leader of Opposition post heats up in Rajasthan

Gulab Chand Kataria |

Jaipur: Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed the governor of Assam on Sunday, triggering a race for the post he vacates as that will provide a hint about the potential face of the party in the elections to the Assembly to be held later this year.

Despite being the Leader of Opposition, Kataria, because of his age, was not a popular contender for the likely chief ministerial candidate of the party in Rajasthan, despite being the Leader of Opposition. Now, with his appointment as Governor of Assam, he is out of the race for the position.

A phone call from the PM

“I was informed by the media and the development is unexpected. Two days ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called and asked about my well-being. However, there was no discussion about this,” said Kataria.

“I didn’t ask for any post. The party high command thought of me and I will work hard with honesty and dedication,” he said.

Kataria, 79, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, is an eight-time MLA from Udaipur and has also been an MP. He was the home minister in the last BJP government in the state.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Punia, deputy leader of the Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore, and other senior leaders have congratulated Katria on his appointment.

Race for the post

Kataria’s appointment as governor has led to a situation that is ripe for factionalism in the party as there are too many people who can be appointed Leader of the Opposition.

Many leaders, including Raje, Rathore, and Punia are in the race for the post, but surprises cannot be ruled out.

It will be interesting to see whether Raje will be appointed as the LoP or not as she is a former chief minister and is still considered to the popular face of the party, said a senior BJP leader. Kataria’s appointment also indicates that the party may stick to the stand of not giving tickets to leaders who are 75 years old or more.

