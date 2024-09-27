'Raajneeti Ho Ya Sadak, Hum Har Jagah Apni Chaal Chalate Hain': Rajasthan Dy CM's Son Makes Reel In Open Jeep With Friends As 2 Police Vehicles Escort Them; Video Viral

kartikeyabhardwaj_

In a now-viral reel, Ashu Bairwa, son of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa was seen driving an open-hood jeep accompanied by three other youths.

Among those in the jeep with Ashu is Kartikeya Bhardwaj, son of Congress leader Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who had previously contested the Sanganer Assembly seat against current Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The video shows the group enjoying a rainy day in the jeep as police vehicles escort them, raising questions about misuse of police resources and traffic violations.

Despite holding the Transport Department portfolio, Bairwa’s son was seen flouting basic traffic rules by driving without properly handling the vehicle.

It is yet to come to light when and where the video was recorded.

Kartikeya Bhardwaj, who is also seen in the video, shared the footage on his Instagram account with the tagline, "Be it politics or the road, we move our way everywhere," further adding to the controversy.

In response to the growing criticism, Bairwa addressed the media, downplaying the incident. "I got to know about it from the social media. My son has just passed his senior level and those (visible in the video) are his school friends and they are well-off financially. Those friends had cars, he went and sat in that car. As soon as I came to know about it, I called him. I don't have a car right now. My wife has a car in my village... I don't want any problem to arise in my party or anywhere else because of me. That is why I apologise for the fact that my son went with those children. He will not do such a thing and I have explained it to him...," Bairwa remarked, adding that he does not hold his son responsible for the situation.

#WATCH | Jaipur: On the viral video of his son driving a car and being escorted by a police vehicle, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa says, "I got to know about it from the social media. My son has just passed his senior level and those (visible in the video) are his school… pic.twitter.com/SxYdY9n29n — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 27, 2024

The Deputy CM also justified the presence of the police vehicle, stating that it was part of a security detail.

As the video continues to circulate online, public pressure is mounting for further clarification and accountability from the authorities involved.