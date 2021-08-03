R number is high in 8 states of India: Centre says 'case trajectory is increasing and it needs to be controlled'

While India fears of third wave of COVID-19, the 'R' rate is increasing slowly and gradually which has created a cause of concern. The health ministry commenting on the rise said on Tuesday that R number is high in 8 states of India and it needs to be controlled. The R-Factor is an indicator of the effective reproductive number of a virus.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, during a press conference explained whenever R number is above one, it means that the case trajectory is increasing and it needs to be controlled. "India's R number is 1.2," the secretary said.

Apart from India, US, Canada, Australia too on an average have R number of 1.2 which means one infected individual is infecting more than one person, said Lav Agrawal.

Even as many countries around the world are reeling under the third coronavirus wave, the second wave is not over in India. Agarwal said that there are 44 districts in the country where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is over 10 per cent. These districts are in Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, etc., he added.

"There were 279 districts on June 1 where over 100 cases were reported but it has come down to 57 districts now, where over 100 cases are being reported in the country," said Agarwal.