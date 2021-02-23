R-Day violence: Delhi Court remands Deep Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court remanded Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the violence that took place at the Red Fort and other parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

Earlier last week, Delhi Court had extended Sidhu's police custody by seven days in the Republic Day violence case.

Sidhu, arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on February 9, has been touted by Delhi Police as the 'main instigator' of the violence which took place on Republic Day at the Red Fort.