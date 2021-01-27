R-Day violence: Congress blames Home Minister Amit Shah for 'collapse' of law and order, demands removal

'Violence in Delhi for the second time within one year'

Surjewala pointed out that the national capital Delhi was witnessing violence unfolding on its streets for the second time within the span of one year. This is in reference to the communal violence which took place in Delhi on January 2020, around this time last year.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for the violence that unfolded on the streets of Delhi during the farmers' protests," the press note issued by Surjewala read.

"This is the second such incident of violence within the span of one year. For failing to stop said incidents, Amit Shah should be removed from his office," it further stated.

The Congress spokesperson said that if Amit Shah is not dismissed from his post, it will be 'proved' that all these acts of violence was carried out in connivance with the Prime Minister himself. Surjewala said that yesterday's event was a 'violent conspiracy' to defame the farmers' movement.

'Centre filing cases against farmers instead of actual miscreants'

Further, the Congress spokesperson said that instead of filing cases against the miscreants responsible for the violence, the government is now filing cases against farmer leaders.

"This proves that the incident was carried out with the conspiracy to defame the farmers' movement. When the Modi government failed to forcibly remove the farmers, it had to be fraudulently removed," Surjewala claimed.

'Government has adopted divide-rule policy'

Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the central government has adopted an unofficial policy of first engaging with mass movements in 'diplomatic talks' that go nowhere, instead gradually making the protesters exhausted. He said that the moment the people's anger erupts, the central government embarks on a mission to paint the protesters as 'violent rioters' and file cases.

He alleged that the government is adopting a policy of 'divide-and-rule' to break apart the farmers' agitation.