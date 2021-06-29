R-day violence case: Delhi Court issues fresh summons to Deep Sidhu, others

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Deep Sidhu and others in connection with the Republic Day violence case at Red Fort.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar listed the matter for further hearing on July 12.

Meanwhile, accused Harjot Singh appeared before Delhi Court via video conferencing on pursuance of summons issued against him.

The Court issued fresh summons to Sidhu and other accused when it was apprised by the counsel that the summons was not served to them.

On June 19, after taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar had issued summons to Deep Sidhu and others asking them to appear before him via video conference on June 29.

The Court had also issued a production warrant against Maninder Singh and Khempreet Singh, who are still in judicial custody. Both of them today were presented before the Court virtually.

The Court said that it is taking cognisance of the chargesheet relating to various sections of the Indian Penal Code, except those sections for which sanction is still awaited.

Sanction under the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Disaster Management Act is still awaited from concerned authorities. The chargesheet has named Deep Sidhu and others as accused in the case. The first chargesheet was filed before a magistrate in Tis Hazari Court on May 17.

Police have named 16 persons including Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni and Khempreet as accused in the case. Delhi Police has registered a case under various charges dealing with sedition, rioting, violence, attempt to murder and dacoity. Later the case was transferred to the crime branch of Delhi police.

The chargesheet runs into around 3000 pages. Names of some farmer leaders are also mentioned in the chargesheet. Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in this case was later released on bail.

Delhi Police has alleged that he allegedly instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and to breach barricades with tractors on January 26.

Delhi Police had told the Court that there was video evidence to show that Sidhu entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. Delhi Police also told the court that he was at the rampart of the fort where a flag was raised.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell and local police and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence.