Qutub Minar row: Temple cannot be revived at protected monument site, ASI tells court

On Tuesday, the the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its reply on the Qutub Minar case to a Saket Court, where it opposed the plea to revive the temple at the location.

"The revival of worship cannot be allowed at a monument where such a practice was not prevalent at the time of it being granted the "protected" status," the ASI told the Court.

The Qutub Minar is a protected monument since 1914 and its structure cannot be changed now, ASI added.

The plea was filed on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Rishabh Dev and Hindu god Vishnu by advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Ranjana Agnihotri.

The petition cites a short history purportedly displayed by ASI which, according to the plea, narrates how 27 temples were demolished by Qutubdin Aibak, a general in Mohamad Ghori’s army, and the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque was raised by reusing the material.

Earlier, controversy had erupted over reports that the ministry has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct excavations in the Qutub Minar complex. However, Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy had rubbished these reports. Reddy said that no such decision has been taken so far.

Following the controversy the site was visited by a delegation of Culture Secretary Govind Mohan and several ASI officials, following which more rumors started pouring in. Ministry officials said the yatra was already regular and it had nothing to do with the controversy surrounding the 'excavation of the premises'.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:11 PM IST