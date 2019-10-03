Bihar floods: Quizzed over flood, Nitish Kumar loses temper

Patna: Facing protests over the worst-ever water logging in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister lost his cool at the media, and said floods were happening all over India and even in the US.

The Chief Minister was referring to the Houston flood just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Howdy Modi" event there.

Known for his sophisticated approach and soft tone, Nitish Kumar lambasted the reporters who were asking him about problems and sufferings of thousands affected by the capitalo city's condition. This was days after his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi was reported to have been marooned at his home for three days.

Nitish Kumar was visiting water logged residential localities in Patna late on Tuesday to personally survey the ground situation, when he was hounded by locals and the media. Patna has been facing water logging for past five days after heavy rainfall.

The Chief Minister said: "I am asking in how many parts of the country and across the world have there been floods? Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America?"