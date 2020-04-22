Quarantined migrant labourers in Rajasthan's Sikar express gratitude; paints school building

Amidst the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the migrant labourers quarantined in a school in Rajasthan's Sikar, decided to repay the help provided to them by the villagers.

The labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other states in the country asked the village sarpanch for some paint and painted the entire school with a fresh coat of white.

The school which wasn't painted in the last nine years got a fresh new look. The villagers of Sikar had taken good care of the migrant labourers, quarantined in the school building. This was a token of gratitude from the 54 labourers.

A Twitter user Ramandeep Singh Mann took to Twitter and posted the picture of the migrants painting the school building. He wrote, "Migrant labor were kept in #corona #quarantine in a school in #Sikar, the school hadn't seen a fresh coat of paint in decades, they offered to help, they painted the entire school, this was their way of giving back to the society, the school; this is inspiring, really inspiring!"