Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday was sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, at a programme at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun. The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.

Along with Dhami, other leaders - Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Yatishwaranand, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, and Ganesh Joshi were also sworn-in as ministers in the new State Cabinet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday had elected Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. His appointment to the top post comes after former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat handed over his resignation letter to Governor on Friday.

He was also elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the eleventh CM of Uttarakhand.

About 57 BJP MLAs of the state met at the party headquarters in Dehradun on Saturday to choose the next CM of the state, which is scheduled to go to the elections next year.