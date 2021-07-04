Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday was sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, at a programme at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun. The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.
Along with Dhami, other leaders - Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Yatishwaranand, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, and Ganesh Joshi were also sworn-in as ministers in the new State Cabinet.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday had elected Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. His appointment to the top post comes after former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat handed over his resignation letter to Governor on Friday.
He was also elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the eleventh CM of Uttarakhand.
About 57 BJP MLAs of the state met at the party headquarters in Dehradun on Saturday to choose the next CM of the state, which is scheduled to go to the elections next year.
Pushkar Singh Dhami was born in 1975 in Kanalichhina village in Pithoragarh district. He holds a law degree and served as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer. He also had been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Dhami served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008.
He is believed to be a protege of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday. Dhami belongs to the Kumaun region. It is to be noted that the last two chief ministers were from the Garhwal region.
The change of guard came a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Friday.
