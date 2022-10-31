Purported video of Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel cutting cake, celebrating his birthday when Morbi bridge collapsed goes viral

video of Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel celebrating his birthday has gone viral. |

Amid the despair in Gujarat after the horrific Morbi bridge collapse, a purported video of state health minister Rushikesh Patel celebrating his birthday at his residence on October 30 has drawn the attention of netizens.

In a viral video, Patel is seen cutting the cake between family and friends, with 'happy birthday to you' wishes echoing and fire crackers being busted. This video has gone viral on social media raising questions on whether the celebration actually took place on October 30, 2022 evening while the Morbi bridge collapse happened.

Morbi bridge collapse claims 140 lives

Over 140 people have died after a 100-year old hanging bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed yesterday evening.

The reports claim that the bridge collapsed due to over crowding.

However, there are allegations that overcrowding happened due to the negligence of the Oreva company that was responsible for maintenance. In a recent action, the police have arrested nine people in thie regard.

The government has constituted an SIT team to investigate the matter. Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the tragedy.